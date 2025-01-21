'Important': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos with two 8s in dramatic Derby win - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 21st Jan 2025, 21:45 GMT
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 21:57 GMT

Sunderland beat Derby County 1-0 thanks to a goal from Eliezer Mayenda

Sunderland survived a tense second half at Pride Park to edge past Derby County.

Eliezer Mayenda’s first-half goal proved the difference between the two sides as the visitors missed a glut of second-half chances. Sunderland should have doubled their lead, however, when a Wilson Isidor strike was incorrectly ruled out for offside.

Here’s how we rated the Sunderland players...

Made a few very good saves from Salvesen in the second half, albeit one came after his own poor kick. Some important interventions when required. 8

1. Anthony Patterson

Made a few very good saves from Salvesen in the second half, albeit one came after his own poor kick. Some important interventions when required. 8

Lost the ball in dangerous once or twice but got through a lot of defensive work in the second half especially. 6

2. Trai Hume

Lost the ball in dangerous once or twice but got through a lot of defensive work in the second half especially. 6

Made one really top drawer block from Mendez-Laing to preserve Sunderland’s lead in the second half. A calming presence as Derby ultimately laid siege to Sunderland’s box. 7

3. Chris Mepham

Made one really top drawer block from Mendez-Laing to preserve Sunderland's lead in the second half. A calming presence as Derby ultimately laid siege to Sunderland's box. 7

A little rushed in possession at times when more composure was needed in the second half. Defensively strong though. 6

4. Luke O'Nien

A little rushed in possession at times when more composure was needed in the second half. Defensively strong though. 6

