Sunderland survived a tense second half at Pride Park to edge past Derby County.
Eliezer Mayenda’s first-half goal proved the difference between the two sides as the visitors missed a glut of second-half chances. Sunderland should have doubled their lead, however, when a Wilson Isidor strike was incorrectly ruled out for offside.
Here’s how we rated the Sunderland players...
1. Anthony Patterson
Made a few very good saves from Salvesen in the second half, albeit one came after his own poor kick. Some important interventions when required. 8
| Frank Reid
2. Trai Hume
Lost the ball in dangerous once or twice but got through a lot of defensive work in the second half especially. 6
| Trai Hume against Bristol City
3. Chris Mepham
Made one really top drawer block from Mendez-Laing to preserve Sunderland’s lead in the second half. A calming presence as Derby ultimately laid siege to Sunderland’s box. 7
| Frank Reid
4. Luke O'Nien
A little rushed in possession at times when more composure was needed in the second half. Defensively strong though. 6
Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
