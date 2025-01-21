Live

Derby County v Sunderland: Highlights and reaction as Black Cats hold on after offside controversy

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 21st Jan 2025, 17:41 BST
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 21:42 BST
Sunderland return to Championship action when they face Derby County on Tuesday night

It’s another pivotal night in the promotion race as Sunderland face Derby County at Pride Park.

The Black Cats are hoping to get back to winning ways and close the gap to the top two. You can follow at the latest throughout the night in our live blog below, starting with the confirmed team news around an hour before kick off...

Derby County v Sunderland LIVE

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:41 BST

Phil's full time verdict

Goodness me. Thankfully, that appalling second goal decision doesn't cost Sunderland. Fair play to Derby, their switch to a back four changed the game and they should have scored second half. Take the three points and move on.

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:40 BST

FULL TIME

Sunderland hold on.

What a remarkable second half.

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:39 BST

96 minutes

class from Roberts and Sunderland have it deep in Derby’s half.

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:38 BST

95 minutes

Handball is rightly given against Derby in Sunderland’s half. Two minutes of added time left to play.

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:35 BST

93 minutes

Sunderland have possession deep in Derby’s half now.

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:33 BST

SEVEN minutes added on

What is going on here at Pride Park.

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:32 BST

Brown hobbles off. Derby will finish with ten.

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:31 BST

Sunderland sub

Hjelde on for Le Fee. Two mins of normal time to play.

Derby have a problem here. Brown is down injured and they’ve used all five of their subs.

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:30 BST

Brilliant block from Derby’s defence denies Roberts.

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:30 BST

The goal that wasn't

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:27 BST

Sunderland sub

Samed on for Rigg.

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:25 BST

Understand there’s some confusion at home.

It’s still only 1-0 to Sunderland.

After consulting with his officials, the referee ruled out Isidor’s goal for onside. It was the wrong decision, but they’ve made it.

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:23 BST

From the replays, that looks to be a very, very poor decision for the offside goal.

Both Isidor and Le Fee appear to be onside when the ball is played forward. Baffling.

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:21 BST

What’s bizarre about the decision is that is the official on the far side who appears to have ruled it out.

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:20 BST

Le Fee broke through on goal and Isidor crashed the loose ball off the underside of the bar.

After speaking with the officials, the ref rules it to be offside.

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:19 BST

RULED OUT

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:19 BST

GOALLLLLLLLL

WILSON ISIDORRRRRR

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:18 BST

Nice play from Sunderland as Jobe forces a decent stop from Zetterstrom at his near post.

