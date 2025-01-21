Derby County v Sunderland: Highlights and reaction as Black Cats hold on after offside controversy
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It’s another pivotal night in the promotion race as Sunderland face Derby County at Pride Park.
The Black Cats are hoping to get back to winning ways and close the gap to the top two. You can follow at the latest throughout the night in our live blog below, starting with the confirmed team news around an hour before kick off...
Derby County v Sunderland LIVE
Phil's full time verdict
Goodness me. Thankfully, that appalling second goal decision doesn't cost Sunderland. Fair play to Derby, their switch to a back four changed the game and they should have scored second half. Take the three points and move on.
FULL TIME
Sunderland hold on.
What a remarkable second half.
96 minutes
class from Roberts and Sunderland have it deep in Derby’s half.
95 minutes
Handball is rightly given against Derby in Sunderland’s half. Two minutes of added time left to play.
93 minutes
Sunderland have possession deep in Derby’s half now.
SEVEN minutes added on
What is going on here at Pride Park.
Brown hobbles off. Derby will finish with ten.
Sunderland sub
Hjelde on for Le Fee. Two mins of normal time to play.
Derby have a problem here. Brown is down injured and they’ve used all five of their subs.
Brilliant block from Derby’s defence denies Roberts.
The goal that wasn't
Sunderland sub
Samed on for Rigg.
Understand there’s some confusion at home.
It’s still only 1-0 to Sunderland.
After consulting with his officials, the referee ruled out Isidor’s goal for onside. It was the wrong decision, but they’ve made it.
From the replays, that looks to be a very, very poor decision for the offside goal.
Both Isidor and Le Fee appear to be onside when the ball is played forward. Baffling.
What’s bizarre about the decision is that is the official on the far side who appears to have ruled it out.
Le Fee broke through on goal and Isidor crashed the loose ball off the underside of the bar.
After speaking with the officials, the ref rules it to be offside.
RULED OUT
GOALLLLLLLLL
WILSON ISIDORRRRRR
Nice play from Sunderland as Jobe forces a decent stop from Zetterstrom at his near post.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.