Sunderland held on for a narrow 1-0 win against Derby County on Tuesday night

Well, they got the three points.

It was very much a game of two halves, Sunderland in control if not at their fluid best in the first half but on the ropes for much of the second. In the end, they were rescued by some good goalkeeping and poor finishing, and some clever game management towards the very end.

The early exchanges were cagey to say the least, both sides eager to avoid playing into their opponent's strength.

Derby County committed few bodies forward, reluctant to leave the space in behind that they knew Sunderland's front two would thrive in. By switching to a back three amid a raft of defensive injuries, they also had an extra man in possession and that made it difficult for the Black Cats to apply pressure on the ball.

With most of their possession in deep areas, though, they were forced to try and play ambitious balls over the top to the two wing backs. Sunderland were relatively happy with that, knowing that the danger was if the wing backs were allowed to get the ball and cross in the final third.

Sunderland had missed a huge opening when Cirkin fired over the bar from Le Fee's clever cutback, but for much of the half the hosts were clearly content with how they had limited the Black Cats. The irony was that the goal came from a Sunderland error, one that inadvertently had encouraged Derby to overcommit. Rigg played a poor pass into the middle of the pitch; Derby sensing the chance to break. But as they poured bodies forward Rigg recovered and caught his opposite number in possession. Sunderland suddenly had the overlap and though Isidor couldn't control Jobe's pass, it ran kindly for the dangerous Mayenda who finished well on his weaker foot. There was both the risk and the advantage of playing the extra striker in one move.

Derby's biggest threat was evidently from set pieces, and though Sunderland rarely sparkled in the first half they would have been pleased at giving the hosts few dead-ball opportunities.

Though there was litle in the opening exchanges of the second half, the game turned on an ambitious triple substitution from Derby. Warne switched to a back four and for the first time it allowed them to cross from advanced positions. With their wingers getting to the byline, substitute and new signing Salvesen was getting chances to head from close range and Patterson had to make some very important saves.

Le Bris had tried to halt the momentum by moving Le Fee out wide and Mayenda infield, but ultimately he was forced into a switch of his own. The visitors were now having to defend a barrage of corners, exactly the kind of game they had tried to avoid in the first half. Sunderland were too rushed in possession, trying to forge a break when really they needed to slow it down.

Sunderland were wilting and Derby missed some gilt-edged chances, but the Black Cats then had a perfectly good goal ruled out. They exploited the space in behind when Jobe found Isidor with a lofted pass, the striker crashing in an effort of the underside of the bar. Though it was initially given by the referee and the assistant referee in line with Isidor and Enzo Le Fee, it was bizarrely ruled out after the referee came over to speak to the fourth official on the other side. Both Sunderland players were clearly onside. Replays showed the ball did strike the arm of Le Fee inside the box, but from close range and with his arm in a natural position. Quite how the fourth official or assistant referee would have seen that is another matter again. It appears that it was ruled out because Isidor was judged to have been offside in the first phase, but replays do not back up that decision.

From there the Black Cats managed the game out relatively well, aided buy the fact that Derby had to finish the game with ten after substitute Dajaune Brown suffered an injury. Credit must go to Le Bris, too, for some smart substitutions which helped slow Derby’s momentum. Patrick Roberts held the ball well out wide, while Dan Ballard’s arrival bolstered Sunderland’s aerial ability as Luke O’Nien moved out to the left. Salis Abdul Samed was also quietly very good, picking up good defensive positions and using the ball well.

It was far from convincing from Sunderland but it was a crucial result and Derby will be rueing how long it took them to get on the front foot in the game.