Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have been repeatedly linked with Louie Barry in recent weeks.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland striker Don Goodman has delivered his verdict on where the Black Cats need to strengthen this January transfer window, while also suggesting that reported target Louie Barry would do a “brilliant job” on Wearside.

Kristjaan Speakman has completed just the one incoming deal at the Stadium of Light so far this month, wrapping up an agreement to sign Enzo Le Fée from Italian giants AS Roma in a loan-to-buy package. Aside from the Frenchman, Sunderland have also been linked with a host of strikers, as well as Barry, who generally operates as a wide attacker, and who is attracting widespread attention after being recalled from a temporary stint with Stockport County by parent club Aston Villa. The likes of Celtic and Leeds United have both been credited with interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in terms of the Black Cats’ plans this winter, Goodman fully understands why Speakman and his recruitment team may feel the need to bring in a couple of extra bodies. Speaking to The Echo, via casino.co.uk, the pundit said: "In terms of strengthening, they have a couple of injuries to really exciting forwards in Romaine Mundle and Tom Watson. I don't think they're too far away, maybe within the next fortnight, from having both of those back.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

"They've got a really good starting 11, they might possibly just need a little bit of cover. Dan Ballard is back to fitness, but maybe some more cover at centre-back could help them. With [Jobe] Bellingham, [Chris] Rigg and Le Fée, they've got a lot of versatility in midfield and across the team. The more important thing might be to keep everyone fit.

"In terms of their best summer business, Wilson Isidor is the striker this club have needed since Ross Stewart got injured two years ago. They've lacked a quality striker since then. I hope he doesn't get down about the two penalty misses against Burnley. He's been absolutely brilliant for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Chris Mepham deserves a shout-out too. This is the best I've ever seen him play throughout his career. He's been a rock. They've only conceded 22 goals in 27 games, and it's good to see Sunderland bringing in that bit of experience.

“The policy last season was signing mostly young players, where most of the signings were under 21, they have been a bit more flexible this time round. Mepham is 27, Isidor is 24, and I think just relaxing that strategy a little bit has really helped them kick on this time round."

Turning his attention to Barry specifically, Goodman added: "He’s certainly too good for League One. In terms of where he'll end up; it's hard to know at this stage. If I was advising him, I'd be looking for a club that plays in a similar manner to Stockport, one where they'll be likely to have more of the ball than the opposition, and an attack-minded front four.

"Plenty of teams could do with that kind of player; the likes of Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Coventry, Sheffield United, and Norwich. Any of those teams, you can imagine him doing a brilliant job for. From his perspective, it's important he goes somewhere where he's likely to play week-in, week-out, and play in that attacking front-foot fashion which suits his game so well."