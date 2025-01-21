Sunderland fans given injury hope as four-goal winger posts social media story

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Romaine Mundle has not featured for Sunderland since November.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle has seemingly hinted that he is approaching a return to fitness in his latest Instagram story.

The attacker enjoyed a superb start to the campaign under new head coach Regis Le Bris, scoring four goals and assisting two more as he asserted himself as a worthy successor to summer departure Jack Clarke. He has, however, been sidelined since November, having sustained an injury during a 2-2 draw with Coventry City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, the expectation was that Mundle would be out of action for around eight weeks, and to that end, Le Bris confirmed earlier in January that the player was still on track to return “a little bit later this month” - although at this point, early February feels like a more realistic target.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

And now, Mundle himself has perhaps delivered an update of his own via social media. Posting on his personal Instagram account on Tuesday morning, the 21-year-old shared a picture of a brand new pair of Nike football boots - embossed with his initials and his shirt number - from what appears to be a dressing room of some description.

Mundle is one of several Sunderland players who have had to endure lengthy absences of late, with fellow winger Ian Poveda among those who have been consigned to the treatment table. Elsewhere, Alan Browne, who was injured during the same match as Mundle, and Jenson Seelt, who has been recovering from a serious knee injury, have also been ruled out, but in a press conference on Monday, Le Bris gave a full update on the trio’s progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Jenson is training fully with us now and will play the first part of the game against Benfica in the U21s on Wednesday evening. Ian should also play against Benfica. With Browney, he needs one week more before he can join us in full training." The club also remain optimistic that Tommy Watson, like Mundle, will be available again during the early part of February.

Another injury-hit Sunderland talent who could be in line to feature for Graeme Murty’s U21s again on Wednesday evening is Ahmed Abdullahi, having made his first appearance of any kind for the Black Cats during last Friday’s Premier League 2 clash against West Ham.

The Nigerian played 45 minutes of a 1-0 defeat in East London, and Le Bris would like him to have another couple of appearances with the development side under his belt before he is considered for first team selection. The head coach added: "Ahmed will need some more time because he was injured for a long time and he's a young player. To be ready for the first team, I think he is going to need two or three games [more] with the U21s."

In a significant boost to Sunderland’s squad, Chris Mepham is expected to feature against Derby County on Tuesday evening, despite being withdrawn due to an apparent hamstring complaint during Friday’s 0-0 draw against Burnley.