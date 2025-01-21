Derby County confirm player exit and double injury blow ahead of Sunderland clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland play Derby County at Pride Park on Tuesday.

Derby County have confirmed the exit of veteran forward James Collins ahead of their Championship clash with Sunderland on Tuesday evening.

The 34-year-old has departed Pride Park to sign for League One outfit Lincoln City, putting pen to paper on a deal that runs until the summer of 2026, with the option of a year-long extension included. Collins scored 19 goals in all competitions for the Rams last season, but had failed to find the back of the net in 17 Championship outings this time around.

In a statement, Lincoln head coach Michael Skubala said: “James is a really important signing for the group and it is a massive statement of intent from the club. He is a proven goalscorer, a top professional and will also add leadership to a young squad.

"He is a double-promotion winner from this league, scored 14 goals in helping Derby County win promotion last season and he is here first and foremost because he is hungry to score more goals, win games and contribute to achieving more success. Apart from the obvious goal threat that James will bring us on the pitch, he will also bring a lot to us every day at the Elite Performance Centre, particularly with the likes of Freddie Draper, Jovon Makama, and Bailey Cadamarteri."

Collins’ departure also coincides with an update from Derby boss Paul Warne, who suggests that his side could be without both Corey Blackett and Ebou Adams for their clash with Sunderland on Tuesday.

Speaking to the Rams’ in-house media team, Warne said: “Corey Blackett got a bang on his knee which everyone could see when he got clean through and got wiped out, so he’s in pain. Ebou has got an issue with his groin, we have a few weary bodies is the nicest way to put it. We will put together the best way to attack a Sunderland team but we do have a few issues, some might turn out to be nothing, some might turn out to be something.”

The potential double injury blow comes off the back of more bad news for Derby, who are set to be without defensive stalwart Curtis Nelson for the remainder of the campaign after the 31-year-old picked up a serious knee injury.

Addressing Nelson’s absence, Warne said: "Our sympathies are with him, unfortunately his season is over. He has [suffered] severe knee damage so he'll be out for a long period of time - he's heartbroken, as you can imagine. He's a real warrior, so it's really sad for the dressing room and for all of us."

Sunderland last played Derby in early October, sealing a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Stadium of Light courtesy of goals from Jobe Bellingham and Wilson Isidor. For their part, the Rams are enduring a tricky run of form at the present moment in time, and have lost each of their last four Championship outings.