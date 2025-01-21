Régis Le Bris's Sunderland starting XI and substitutes to face Derby County predicted - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 21st Jan 2025, 11:00 BST

Régis Le Bris could make changes to his Sunderland side when they face Derby County

Sunderland are looking to get straight back to winning ways when they face Derby County on Tuesday night.

Régis Le Bris has some big decisions to make, both with his starting XI and the make up of his substitutes bench. Here’s what we think he’ll go with...

Has been playing well since the international break and is expected to continue here as Sunderland gear up for the play-offs.

1. GK - Anthony Patterson

Has been playing well since the international break and is expected to continue here as Sunderland gear up for the play-offs. | Frank Reid

Trai Hume will be back in the side for this one byt Le Bris has an interesting dilemma as to whether he goes with Hjelde or Anderson at left back. Those two are more natural defenders but the combination of Browne and Hume might give Sunderland a bit more going forward. One to watch.

2. RB - Alan Browne

Trai Hume will be back in the side for this one byt Le Bris has an interesting dilemma as to whether he goes with Hjelde or Anderson at left back. Those two are more natural defenders but the combination of Browne and Hume might give Sunderland a bit more going forward. One to watch. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Continues to be a crucial part of the XI and no doubt over his place with Dan Ballard still sidelined. Playing really well and though Le Bris might want to rest him at some point, he doesn't really have the option to do so right now.

3. CB - Chris Mepham

Continues to be a crucial part of the XI and no doubt over his place with Dan Ballard still sidelined. Playing really well and though Le Bris might want to rest him at some point, he doesn't really have the option to do so right now. | Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Like Mepham, in good form and will continue as other defenders work their way towards fitness. Hard to see this partnership being broken up for the play-off semi finals now.

4. CB - Luke O'Nien

Like Mepham, in good form and will continue as other defenders work their way towards fitness. Hard to see this partnership being broken up for the play-off semi finals now. | Frank Reid

