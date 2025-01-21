Sunderland are looking to build on a positive performance and bounce back from the disappointment of their late penalty misses at Burnley when they face Derby County on Tuesday night.
Both Paul Warne and Régis Le Bris have a number of injury issues and selection decisions to consider. Here’s all the team and injury news as we have it at this stage.
1. Trai Hume - available
Hume served a one-game suspension on Monday and will return to the starting XI here. | David Davies/PA Wire
2. Dennis Cirkin - out
Cirkin shoukd return to the bench and get some minutes later in the game, which would be a big boost for the play-offs. | Getty Images
3. Elliott Moore - available
Moore returned to the fold from the bench at Cardiff on Monday and the influential defender is highly likely to play a part here as a result. | Gary Oakley/PA Wire
4. Romaine Mundle - out
The Sunderland winger is sidelined with a hamstring injury but Sunderland remain confident he'll be back for the play-offs. | Frank Reid
