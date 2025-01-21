The Sunderland and Derby County team and injury news with 9 ruled out and 4 doubts - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 21st Jan 2025, 09:00 BST
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 09:52 BST

Sunderland are back in action when they travel to face Derby County on Tuesday night

Sunderland are looking to build on a positive performance and bounce back from the disappointment of their late penalty misses at Burnley when they face Derby County on Tuesday night.

Both Paul Warne and Régis Le Bris have a number of injury issues and selection decisions to consider. Here’s all the team and injury news as we have it at this stage.

Hume served a one-game suspension on Monday and will return to the starting XI here.

1. Trai Hume - available

Hume served a one-game suspension on Monday and will return to the starting XI here.

Photo Sales
Cirkin shoukd return to the bench and get some minutes later in the game, which would be a big boost for the play-offs.

2. Dennis Cirkin - out

Cirkin shoukd return to the bench and get some minutes later in the game, which would be a big boost for the play-offs.

Photo Sales
Moore returned to the fold from the bench at Cardiff on Monday and the influential defender is highly likely to play a part here as a result.

3. Elliott Moore - available

Moore returned to the fold from the bench at Cardiff on Monday and the influential defender is highly likely to play a part here as a result.

Photo Sales
The Sunderland winger is sidelined with a hamstring injury but Sunderland remain confident he'll be back for the play-offs.

4. Romaine Mundle - out

The Sunderland winger is sidelined with a hamstring injury but Sunderland remain confident he'll be back for the play-offs.

Photo Sales
