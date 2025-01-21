Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have been linked with Louie Barry in recent weeks.

Former Sunderland defender Alan Hutton has claimed that reported Black Cats transfer target Louie Barry is “a lot like” current Stadium of Light winger Patrick Roberts.

The Aston Villa attacker has been at the centre of widespread transfer speculation in recent weeks after having been recalled from a loan stint with Stockport County around the turn of the year. Barry scored 15 goals and assisted three more across 23 outings in League One during the first half of the campaign.

Since returning to Villa Park, he has been linked with a whole range of prospective suitors, from the likes of Sunderland, Leeds United, and Derby County, to Scottish giants Celtic and French outfit RC Lens, who are currently managed by Will Still. Indeed, both Celtic and Lens are understood to be keen on securing permanent deals for Barry this winter, although it remains to be seen whether Villa will look to sell their player, or whether they would prefer a loan exit - should he leave at all.

Speaking recently about Barry, Villa boss Unai Emery said: "He trained with us and we are going to make a plan with him, an overall plan. I think he is a very good player who is progressing well. He has been on loan doing fantastic. Now we can have a new plan with him. He improved because he was scoring a lot of goals on loan. With us he only trained today and yesterday. Of course we are going to try and get a good plan for the club with him."

And now, ex-Villa defender Hutton, who also spent a brief spell on loan with Sunderland in 2010, has delivered his verdict on Barry - while comparing him to a current Black Cats talent as well. When asked whether Barry would be a good fit for Celtic during an appearance on Premier Sports, he said: “I think he gives you something different. If you look at the wingers they have got at this moment in time. Daizen Maeda with the pace, Nicolas Kuhn coming in from the right going in on his left hand side. I think he just gives you a little bit of something else. He likes to find pockets of space, he turns and likes to get shots off. He can play number 10 so I think it will give Brendan different options than he has.

"I think he is a lot like Patrick Roberts. I am not saying he is the exact same but in that type of mould. He's technically very gifted, will get on the ball and make things happen. He's still a young boy, but he's went through a lot in his young career already and been out on loans and different things.

“I think Aston Villa will want to take another look at him under Unai Emery and see if they want to keep him or not. But I think it is a player who has got massive potential so if he comes up here and flourishes in this environment it will stand him in good stead."