Everything the Sky Sports punditry duo said about Sunderland starlet Chris Rigg and the transfer interest in him

Sky Sports duo Jobi McAnuff and Curtis Davies have warned Chris Rigg about leaving Sunderland too soon but also conceded it could be a “matter of time”.

The pair discussed the 17-year-old at length ahead of Sunderland’s draw against Burnley in the Championship at Turf Moor on Friday, which the midfielder started under Régis Le Bris for his 50th appearance in red and white.

Rigg’s superb performances this season have prompted inevitable transfer interest despite the youngster signing a new deal at the club last summer. Though Rigg’s departure is highly unlikely this January, many have wondered how long Sunderland can keep hold of the starlet if they don’t win promotion to the Premier League at the end of this season.

Here, we take a look at everything McAnuff and Davies said about Rigg during Sky’s coverage of the Burnley game, including their transfer message to him and comparisons to Steven Gerrard:

Jobi McAnuff: “I remember doing the Middlesbrough game earlier in the season at home, you know, places bouncing and he just steps up and plays like he's playing at school or at the park with his mates. He doesn't seem fazed and that's such a rare trait for a young player.

“Yes, we see talented boys coming out of academies and it's whether they can handle that step up. And again, you look at him from a physicality point of view and he's not the biggest lad. You feel, oh, can he mix it? Absolutely.

“He flies into tackles, he plays with an energy and intensity to his game that really then complements the technical ability that he's got and to play the amount of minutes that he has done this season, I think it's seventh most at Sunderland so far this year, an incredible start to what is going to be an incredible career for sure.”

Curtis Davies: “I think blocking out the noise is always going to be difficult, but I think he seems quite level-headed. I think he said there that when he heard the thing about Gareth Bale, he wanted to surpass that. He wanted to do better than that. So I think he's always striving for the very best for himself.

“I think the level of naivety when he steps onto a pitch, even if something is going on in the background, you know, he'll still be able to just step on and be free and enjoy his football. But I just think he's a fantastic player and the big thing is Sunderland keeping hold of him for longer so he can keep playing to this level.”

Jobi McAnuff: “That's exactly the point I was going to make in terms of the game time and the experience you get from playing games. You look at those players, you talk about Bale, I remember playing against him at Southampton. He's playing game time. Jude Bellingham Birmingham, playing week in, week out. Rather than maybe making that step a bit too early in his career.

“There was a huge amount of interest in him but he signs his deal at Sunderland, gets his head down, gets into the team and then delivers some brilliant performances so far this season. I think that's a big part of why he is doing as well as he is.”

Curtis Davies: “Well, Stevie G actually, I think he grew something like four inches between 18 and 21, I got told. He actually got a bigger stature and got a bit more I guess physical once he grew up a bit and got a bit older. The way he plays, I can't see him being as aggressive as Steven Gerrard in the way that he used to tackle and take the game. But in terms of this influence on the game, running the game both in defensive areas and in the attack, I don't see why not because I've really rate him that highly.”

Jobi McAnuff: “Listen, the sky's the limit for him. I think when you combine, as I say, the technical aspects of his game and the fact that he can play multiple positions across the pitch really, but also his character, that level-headedness, there's so much that goes into making those top pros and actually that maturity.

“That mentality. That mentality is the biggest part of it and him wanting to get to a level and believing he can get there because there's one thing saying it and there's another thing actually going. I think the fact that he's doing what he is at this age, it's a step on his journey, but it's not going to be long. Hopefully, some of the fans will be with them in the Premier League. If it isn't, it will be with somebody else, that's for sure.”

Sunderland are next in action this coming Tuesday in the Championship against Derby County at Pride Park. Like the Burnley game against Burnley, the clash between the Rams and Black Cats has been selected for television coverage by Sky Sports. The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage of the game online, in print and on social media.