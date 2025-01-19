Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aston Villa are reportedly “braced” to receive several eight-figure bids for winger Louie Barry.

The 21-year-old has been the subject of widespread transfer speculation in recent weeks, having been recalled from a loan spell with League One outfit Stockport County around the turn of the year. Barry registered 15 goals and three assists across 23 outings in the third tier and was widely expected to be sent out on loan to a Championship club during the current window to further his development.

Now, fresh reports state that Villa are bracing themselves for an eight-figure bid for Barry from Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic as the Scottish giants were told the winger is "ready" for a move. The transfer swoop is thought to be in the region of around £10million from Celtic but that looks set to be eclipsed if other reports are to be believed.

Sunderland were one of several clubs linked with a deal for Barry alongside Leeds United, Burnley, Derby County, and several others. RC Lens - who are managed by Will Still - have also reportedly tabled a large bid for Barry, said to be worth up to £11million. The Daily Mail states that the French side have offered an initial £6million, with a further £5million in add-ons.

However, both Lens and Celtic could be left frustrated in their efforts to land Barry. The Mail also claims that Villa boss Unai Emery is ready to green light a new contract for the winger, before “considering whether to send him out on loan at the end of the window, or stay and help Villa with their push for European qualification”.