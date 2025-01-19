Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wilson Isidor has been backed by former Sunderland striker David Connolly after his double penalty miss against Burnley

Wilson Isidor has been backed to overcome his double penalty miss against Burnley by former Sunderland striker David Connolly.

James Trafford twice denied Isidor from the spot in the closing stages at Turf Moor, while Eliezer Mayenda was also denied by a brilliant block by CJ Egan-Riley. Burnley dominated the early exchanges of the game and Anthony Patterson had to make one tremendous save from Jaidon Anthony, but it was otherwise a very close contest in which the Black Cats underlined their promotion credentials.

However, after the game, Isidor was supported by ex-Black Cats forward Connolly on social media. During a game at the Stadium of Light against Burnley under Roy Keane, the former Republic of Ireland international missed a spot-kick before converting another later in the game.

“I know Wilson will look to make amends and the @SunderlandAFC fans will back him to do so,” Connolly said on social media after the game. “His comments show he cares. The best thing to do is support him and know he took the responsibility. That character will be vital for the rest of the season for @SunderlandAFC.”

After his two penalty misses, Isidor wrote on social media: “Feel like a big slap in the face, and the worst day of my life because all of us know how I love this club. Even if only act on the pitch can make forgive, I would like to apologise to my teammates, every single fan and all the person of this club for what happened tonight.

“I feel really ashamed, but I promise you that I will come back stronger from this! See you Tuesday, HWTL. and also Big love for all messages of support from the real one,” the Frenchman concluded on social media after the game.

Le Bris said Isidor was disappointed be added that he had doubt that he had the character to bounce back. "He's disappointed like the team but football is like that," Le Bris said. "You can make mistakes but you have to learn from them. It's the best way to improve and grow. The team is still young and learning from experiences, this will be a big one for sure. I am sure he can put this behind him, 100 per cent.”