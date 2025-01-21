Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It is looking increasingly likely that Sunderland will miss out to their Championship rivals

Sunderland have been handed a second transfer blow in as many days with Tom Cannon nearing a move to Sheffield United.

The Black Cats hold a long-standing interest in the former Everton striker and lodged several bids for him last summer, which were rejected before the player eventually joined Sole City on loan. Cannon was recalled by Leicester City in January amid interest and looks set to join Championship rivals Sheffield United.

Sky Sports’ report reads: “Sheffield United have agreed a £10million deal with Leicester to sign Tom Cannon. Personal terms are now under discussion and not yet agreed. However, a medical has been scheduled tomorrow. Cannon was recalled from a loan at Stoke so that Leicester could look to sell him.

“PSR is an issue at the forefront of Leicester's transfer market thinking and they are expected to only bring in players on loan if they add any this month,” their report concludes.

Sunderland are thought to have preferred a deal structured similarly to that which brought Enzo Le Fée to the club, whereby a permanent deal would be triggered in the summer if the Black Cats win promotion to the Premier League. It now looks increasingly as if they will have to look elsewhere in their search for attacking reinforcements, with Westerlo forward Matija Frigan heavily linked with the club this week.

The news regarding Cannon comes after Sunderland-linked Ben Brereton Diaz opted to join Sheffield United amid interest from Championship clubs. The Chile international forward stated that familiarity was a big factor in his decision to return to the Steel City.