Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland face Derby County in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derby County head coach Paul Warne has confirmed that defender Curtis Nelson is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury, with the Rams set to face Sunderland on Tuesday evening.

According to a statement released by the Rams on Monday afternoon, the 31-year-old was assessed following a defeat to Watford on Saturday, and is now set to be out of action for the foreseeable future. Nelson joined Derby as a free agent in 2023, and is the club’s reigning Player of the Year having played every minute of their League One promotion campaign last term. The centre-back was rewarded for his efforts with a new contract in November, with his current deal at Pride Park set to run until 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Addressing Nelson’s setback, Rams boss Warne said: "Our sympathies are with him, unfortunately his season is over. He has [suffered] severe knee damage so he'll be out for a long period of time - he's heartbroken, as you can imagine. He's a real warrior, so it's really sad for the dressing room and for all of us."

For their part, Sunderland look to have fended off a defensive injury scare of their own, with loanee Chris Mepham expected to be fit for Tuesday’s trip to Pride Park despite being withdrawn due to an apparent hamstring problem against Burnley on Friday evening.

Speaking in a press conference on Tuesday, Black Cats head coach Regis Le Bris said: “Chris is feeling good. He trained this morning and there was no problem.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Mepham available to play, Le Bris is expected to select his starting XI from an unchanged squad when Sunderland make the trip to Derbyshire in midweek. Centre-back Dan Ballard is back in contention after having replaced Mepham in the closing stages at Turf Moor last week.

Sunderland have already beaten Derby this season, sealing a comfortable 2-0 win over the Rams at the Stadium of Light back in October. Jobe Bellingham and Wilson Isidor were both on the score sheet for Le Bris’ side that evening.

Speaking to Derby’s official YouTube channel after the final whistle on Wearside, full-back Kane Wilson said: “We're disappointed. We felt like we could have got something from it. We tried to be as competitive as we could. I think it's just sometimes stringing a few passes together was probably our downfall.

“We know obviously that Sunderland have, like Derby, loads of fans, and if we started quick maybe we could kind of turn the fans against them. That was the hope, and we did. We had a few chances at the start, and if they go in, it might be different. They had a few chances, so we tried to maintain it - we changed the press a little bit in the second half, just to try and get around them a bit more, but yeah, it was, it was tough. They're a good team. Their midfield was amazing, and sometimes it happens, but we go again.”