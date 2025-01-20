Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland continue their campaign with an away clash against Derby County on Tuesday.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland will be eager to bounce back from the disappointment of their double penalty anguish against Burnley last time out when they face Derby County on Tuesday evening.

The Black Cats missed two golden opportunities to seal a valuable three points at Turf Moor on Friday night, but instead had to settle for a draw on the road. Wilson Isidor was the man who was thwarted on both occasions by Clarets stopper James Trafford, and speaking after the match Regis Le Bris was quick to offer his support to the striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "He's disappointed like the team but football is like that. You can make mistakes but you have to learn from them. It's the best way to improve and grow. The team is still young and learning from experiences, this will be a big one for sure. I am sure he can put this behind him, 100%. You have to do it when you are a player with his talent and ambition. You have to deal with difficult experiences. The keeper made two good saves, they weren't poor penalties. We have to move on and take the positives."

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Next up for Le Bris and his side is an away trip to Pride Park, where they will face a Derby side who they previously beat 2-0 earlier in the campaign. At the time of writing, the Rams find themselves stuck in something of a rut, having lost each of their last four league outings. As a consequence, they currently find themselves 19th in the Championship table, just one point clear of the relegation zone.

But how will Sunderland fare against them in midweek, and how can you follow all of the action? Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When does Derby County vs Sunderland kick off?

Sunderland will play Derby County on Tuesday evening at Pride Park, with proceedings scheduled to get underway at 7.45pm GMT.

Is Derby County vs Sunderland on TV?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports +, via the red button, with coverage beginning shortly before kick-off. Viewers without a Sky TV subscription can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership, which will allow them to watch the match in its entirety. A NOW day pass costs £14.99, or customers can purchase a rolling month-long membership for £26 per month for the first six months. Find full details here.

How else can I follow Derby County vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the match with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett. Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo. Our writers Phil Smith and James Copley will bring you all the latest team news, updates, and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

No, away tickets for Sunderland’s trip to Derby are now sold out, with the Black Cats taking a full allocation of 2,600 travelling fans to Pride Park.