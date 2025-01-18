Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland legend Gary Bennett has delivered his verdict on Wilson Isidor’s double penalty miss against Burnley.

The game between the two promotion rivals ended goalless at Turf Moor but Sunderland twice had the chance to win the game after being awarded two spot kicks. Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford saved Isidor’s first before the Black Cats were again awarded a penalty with just seconds to play.

Surprisingly, Isidor stepped up again despite having missed the first attempt. But it was deja vu for the Frenchman as Trafford once again saved his goal attempt. The Zenit loanee left the field in tears and had to be consoled by his teammates after the clash.

After the game, Sunderland legend and BBC Radio Newcastle commentator Bennett said: “For me, Wilson Isidor looks at that penalty decision [and says], ‘It’s about me. I’m going to score. I’m going to be the one who gets the winning goal.’ It’s not about him, it’s about the team itself. It’s about winning the game. It’s not about me me me.

Bennett also pointed out that Jobe Bellingham wanted to step up and take the second penalty, before Isidor eventually put the ball down. Bennett added: “If I was on the pitch, if I was a captain, if I’m manager or whatever, give it to somebody else… Jobe Bellingham had hold of the ball. He was confident.”

Sunderland are next in action at Pride Park in the Championship against Derby County before playing Plymouth Argyle at home his Saturday.