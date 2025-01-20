Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland are reportedly ‘in talks’ with the Belgian Pro League club regarding a deal for the striker...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been a fresh update shared regarding Sunderland's pursuit of Matija Frigan during the January transfer window.

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman is in the market for attacking reinforcements to aid head coach Règis Le Bris’ automatic promotion push during the second part of the campaign. The Black Cats had been strongly linked with Tom Cannon and Ben Brereton Diaz but the pair now look likely to move to Sheffield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After much talk about the pair during the early part of last week, the rumour mill then moved towards Frigan, with deals for Cannon and Brereton Diaz seemingly off the table. Gossip has circulated suggesting that Sunderland and the Croatian striker have reached a “personal agreement” ahead of the 21-year-old’s potential move to Wearside. Others had suggested that a decision on his future could be known as early as Monday or Tuesday this week.

However, a new report regarding Sunderland’s attempt to sign Frigan, who has scored 27 career goals, has landed. Ižak Ante Sučić of the football website Germanijak has claimed that talks are still “ongoing” between the two clubs and that Frigan is “willing” to make the move to the North East from Belgium. He also adds that the deal will be a loan with an obligation to buy at around €15million if the Black Cats win promotion to the Premier League.

Other reports have suggested that Westerlo are keen to receive some money for Frigan during the current window and may look to insert a loan fee into the deal and a clause to buy the striker for a cut price if Sunderland don’t go up this campaign.