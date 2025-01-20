'Talks ongoing' - Sunderland transfer update shared as Kristjaan Speakman eyes 27-goal forward
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There has been a fresh update shared regarding Sunderland's pursuit of Matija Frigan during the January transfer window.
Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman is in the market for attacking reinforcements to aid head coach Règis Le Bris’ automatic promotion push during the second part of the campaign. The Black Cats had been strongly linked with Tom Cannon and Ben Brereton Diaz but the pair now look likely to move to Sheffield United.
After much talk about the pair during the early part of last week, the rumour mill then moved towards Frigan, with deals for Cannon and Brereton Diaz seemingly off the table. Gossip has circulated suggesting that Sunderland and the Croatian striker have reached a “personal agreement” ahead of the 21-year-old’s potential move to Wearside. Others had suggested that a decision on his future could be known as early as Monday or Tuesday this week.
However, a new report regarding Sunderland’s attempt to sign Frigan, who has scored 27 career goals, has landed. Ižak Ante Sučić of the football website Germanijak has claimed that talks are still “ongoing” between the two clubs and that Frigan is “willing” to make the move to the North East from Belgium. He also adds that the deal will be a loan with an obligation to buy at around €15million if the Black Cats win promotion to the Premier League.
Other reports have suggested that Westerlo are keen to receive some money for Frigan during the current window and may look to insert a loan fee into the deal and a clause to buy the striker for a cut price if Sunderland don’t go up this campaign.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.