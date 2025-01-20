Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The left-sided striker has concluded a deal with Sheffield United amid links to Sunderland during the transfer window

Sunderland-linked Ben Brereton Diaz has revealed why he chose Sheffield United amid interest from Championship clubs.

The 25-year-old striker, who can also play from the left, has joined the Blades on loan from Southampton after signing for the Saints last summer. Diaz spent time at Bramall Lane under boss Chris Wilder last season in the Premier League as the Blades were relegated.

The Chile international forward scored six goals in 14 league appearances for Sheffield United during 2023-24 and has stated that familiarity was a big factor in his decision to return to the Steel City amidst opportunities from Sunderland and other Championship clubs.

"I'm absolutely buzzing, it is a club I've been at before and really enjoyed and I obviously know the staff and the players that are still here,” Diaz said after signing for Sheffield United on loan. "For me personally, with a young family back in Southampton I didn't want to go somewhere else unfamiliar, but most importantly I know what the gaffer and his staff are about and I've been delighted to see the team doing so well this season, for me it was a no brainer to come back.

"The atmosphere last year was tough at times, but I still enjoyed my football and loved every minute of my time at the club, the fans were brilliant, it is a real family club and there is a connection now which is important. No other club was an option for me. Coming back to Sheffield United this time I know I will enjoy it more than the first time, the lads have done unbelievably well and I'm just here to hopefully help the team achieve the goal of promotion."

Chris Wilder added: "This is a great fit for everyone and Ben will be an important player for us in the second half of the season. In a tough campaign, he was great for us last season and we would have loved to have kept him but the Southampton move was too good to turn down.

"So far it's not worked out as well as he would have liked and we've retained our interest in him. We know what we are getting, in terms of personality, culture, mentality and ability. Experience and age were also important to us and overall, it is just great for all parties."