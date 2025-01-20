Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland defender Chris Mepham suffered a hamstring injury at Burnley on Friday night

Sunderland have been handed a major injury boost after Chris Mepham was passed fit to face Derby County.

Mepham was substituted in the latter stages of the 0-0 draw with Burnley after feeling a pain in his hamstring, but subsequent assessments have shown their is no damage and so it now appears to have been cramp that was the issue.

Régis Le Bris confirmed that Mepham had trained alongside his team mates on Monday morning and was ready to play on Tuesday night.

“Chris is feeling good,” Le Bris.

“He trained this morning and there was no problem.”

With Mepham available to play, Le Bris is expected to select from an unchanged squad when the Black Cats travel to Derby County. Dan Ballard is in contention for selection after replacing Mepham in the closing stages of the draw at Turf Moor.