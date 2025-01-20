Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Sunderland midfielder has returned to his home country.

Former Sunderland midfielder Carl Winchester has had his contract terminated with League One outfit Shrewsbury Town for “personal and family reasons”.

The 31-year-old has spoken openly in recent times about how difficult he has found being away from his young daughter and partner while on the books at New Meadow. As such, Salop have consented to a request from the player to prematurely end his time in England so that he can return home to his native Northern Ireland.

Indeed, Winchester has already found a new club, and will now represent Derry City ahead of their forthcoming domestic campaign. In a statement, the ex-Stadium of Light talent said: "Once I heard of the interest, I knew after speaking with the gaffer, there was only one place I wanted to play football when I came back home and that was here."

Addressing his exit from Shrewsbury, he said: “This has been a difficult decision. It’s been tough for me for a while now off the pitch.”

Director of football Micky Moore added: “As a club we have granted Carl’s request to leave because it’s the right thing to do. He was my first signing when I came in and has been a fantastic servant for the club. He is also an unbelievable person and has been a great professional off the pitch as well as on it.

“When Carl came to speak to me, it was obviously a very difficult conversation. But this is a decision Carl felt he had to make, and I completely understand and respect why he wants to return home and be with his daughter.

“As a football club, we have always prided ourselves on doing the right thing, at the right time for the right people. Carl falls into that category, so we granted his request and didn’t put any obstacles in the way by asking for a transfer fee. Everyone at the football club wishes Carl the very best of luck for the future. He and his family will always be welcome at the Croud Meadow.”

Winchester left Sunderland to sign for Shrewsbury in 2022, initially on loan before sealing a permanent transfer the following year. In total, he made 112 appearances for the club, and appointed captain before the start of the current campaign.

During his time on Wearside, Winchester made 67 appearances, scoring four goals and assisting one more. Speaking about his move to Sunderland in an interview late last year, the midfielder said: “I was in total shock when the move came about. At the time I was with Forest Green Rovers and the biggest club in the EFL wanted me to sign for them. Signing for a manager you’ve played with before [Lee Johnson] just gives you that bit of confidence that he believes in you.

“I’ve always said that when I was growing up, if anyone had said to me that one day I’d be playing for a team like Sunderland I would have snapped their hand off, so for me it was unbelievable to play for the club and the proudest part of my career by far. When I first joined it was Covid, so the fans weren’t there, but once fans were allowed in and I got to experience playing in front of the supporters the buzz around the club was incredible. It was something you dream of.”