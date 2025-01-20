Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland face Derby County at Pride Park in the Championship on Tuesday evening

Derby County look set to sanction a transfer exit ahead of this Tuesday’s game against Sunderland at Pride Park in the Championship.

The Rams signed striker Lars-Jorgen Salvesen last week on a deal from Viking FK for an undisclosed fee thought to be in the region of around £600k. However, Paul Warne has admitted that Derby will likely lose a player as soon as Monday as the manager looks to rejig his squad ahead of a likely relegation battle.

"I think I'll lose one on Monday," said Derby's head coach. "We'll then see how we go. But selfishly, we can't let people go before we really get people in, give or take. Everyone does it differently. Some teams throw their loans back and start again and get rid of what they regard as dead wood. All the lads are contributing here and I am happy for them all to stay."

Warne slo admitted that he didn’t expect any new faces to join the club before Sunderland on Tuesday but concluded that new signing Salvesen is expected to play some part after not featuring against Watford last weekend in the Championship.

"We are not any closer to bringing anyone in for Tuesday," Warne said ahead of the game against Sunderland. "But I'll get on the phone to everybody and find out where we're at. That's how it is. You deal with what you have got. I have a lot of respect for my players and we will try to bounce back against Sunderland."