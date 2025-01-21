Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Adil Aouchiche is one of a few Sunderland players who could be on the move this month

Régis Le Bris says that Adil Aouchiche could still leave the club this month.

Aouchiche had widely been expected to depart in the January transfer window having featured little in the opening months of the campaign, but trained his way back into contention and took his chance over the festive period when Sunderland suffered injuries to key players on the left flank.

As such, the 22-year-old remains firmly in contention for minutes as thing stand but dropped out of the side at Burnley as Enzo Le Fée came into the XI. With Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson expected to be back available in February, Aouchiche's game time could therefore decline once again in the weeks and months ahead.

Le Bris has hinted that as with Aaron Connolly, Sunderland will not stand in the attacking midfielder's way if January interest materialises. The Sunderland head coach has additionally confirmed that Abdoullah Ba is free to pursue a move away from the club regardless of what incoming recruitment the Black Cats are able to do.

"With Abdoullah, it's clear that he needs game time so we are searching for a solution for him," Le Bris said.

"With Adil, it's still open and it's exactly the same case as Aaron [Connolly]. We want for both sides, Adil and the club, we want to open up different options and at the end we will decide what is the better option for the both."

Sunderland remain keen on adding another forward to their ranks before the end of the transfer window, with Le Bris confirming that it could be a versatile player capable of playing off either flank as well as up front.