Régis Le Bris issues Sunderland transfer update and explains striker search latest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland are looking to make at least one more high-quality addition to their squad before the end of the transfer window

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris says Sunderland are not at this stage close to concluding any further transfer business.

The Black Cats are looking for a new forward to bolster their ranks for the final phase of the season, having already concluded an initial loan deal for Roma’s Enzo Le Fée. Le Bris admitted after the 0-0 draw with Burnley on Friday night that the club were facing heavy competition for their preferred striking targets, with Ben Brereton Diaz subsequently signing for Sheffield United. Leicester City’s Tom Cannon, a player Le Bris rates highly, is expected to follow at some stage over the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That leaves Sunderland moving on to other targets, with Westerlo forward Matija Frigan known to be a target. Sunderland have been tracking the Croatian for some time and are interested in striking a deal during the current window, but discussions over the potential framework of any deal are ongoing.

“There is nothing [close at the moment]. We’re focused on the next game so there’s nothing to say right now. The market is open with a lot of speculation and rumours,” Le Bris said.

“There is a lot of work behind the scenes but it is difficult to comment on speculation. At the moment we want to reinforce that [striker] position, it's clear, but we have to find the right profile. It's still a question of connection. We can be interested by one profile but on the other side the player has to be connected with us. It's still a meeting and so far it's not done.”

With Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda in excellent form, Sunderland’s search is complicated by the fact that the head coach can offer no guarantees over immediate game time. That’s why their search has so far also included more versatile forward players, though Le Bris says no firm decision has been made at this point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's clear the position of different players in the team is really good right now,” Le Bris said.

“One option is to find a versatile player who has the capacity or ability to play on the left and right side and as a striker. It could solve the situation but at the same time it's not easy to find that type of player. So we'll see.”