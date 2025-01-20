Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland missed two penalties in the 0-0 draw with Burnley on Friday night

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris says Sunderland have held a thorough review of the penalty drama at Turf Moor on Friday night and has left the door open to Wilson Isidor taking the club's next penalty.

Isidor twice missed from the spot in the latter stages of the 0-0 draw with Burnley, goalkeeper James Trafford saving superbly low to his right on both occasions. The Burnley goalkeeper revealed afterwards that he'd studied Isidor's penalties the day before the game and had anticipated where he would aim as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isidor has a strong penalty record throughout his career and the Sunderland head coach says he may now have to work on other options when he steps up. Le Bris has again made clear, however, that he will not intervene from the sidelines when a penalty is next awarded to the Black Cats.

"Now it's less emotional," he said.

"It's better to avoid strong discussions just after. We were disappointed after the game because we created five big chances and didn't score, and missed two penalties. It's not the best moment to analyse the situation but we did yesterday and the players had many discussions. It's part of the learning process. I am sure we will learn from this experience. It's easy to say at the end it wasn't the best decision but they made the decision together. I have to respect that.

"It wasn't the best choice for the shot for sure, but the way we want to build that team, and so far it isn't too bad, is to give responsibility on the pitch."

While the Sunderland head coach would not be drawn definitively on what would happen next time Sunderland get a penalty, he made clear that he would be happy for Isidor to step up if he is feeling confident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris said: "We'll see. Probably, it's really a question of choice.

Trafford was really good. Wilson was probably used to shooting like that. Now he has to probably open and find different locations for his shots. It will be a useful experience for sure.

"We'll see for the next penalty taker. It's not a common situation. Wilson will have many other situations to solve. Now it's a question of feeling during the game. If he feels he's OK he could be the penalty taker. At the end, we need to score."