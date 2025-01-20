Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland face Derby County at Pride Park on Tuesday evening in the Championship

All eyes will be on Pride Park on Tuesday night when Sunderland take on Derby County in a game that could have a major impact at the top end of the Championship.

The Black Cats are currently fourth in the league after Friday night’s goalless draw against Burnley at Turf Moor, and a win against the Rams could see Régis Le Bris’ side close the gap on the teams above them with Burnley two points ahead, while Sheffield United and Leeds United are four and five ahead respectively.

Ahead of the game, the EFL have announced their officiating team for the Championship clash. Sam Allison has been named as the referee for the clash between Sunderland and Derby County. Andrew Fox and Hristo Karaivanov will run the lines with Gavin Ward as the fourth official.

Allison has taken charge of just one Sunderland game this season when the Wearsiders defeated Portsmouth 3-1 at Fratton Park. Allison handed out four yellow cards during the afternoon, with Chris Rigg the only Black Cats player booked during the contest.

Allison has refereed 12 Championship games so far this season and has dished out 56 cautions, which works out at four per game on average. Interestingly, Allison has not shown a straight red card during his second-tier games so far this season but sent off Sheffield Wednesday’s Di'Shon Bernard for a second bookable offence in December in the Owls’ game against Stoke City.

Allison has also taken charge of two Premier League games this season, overseeing Manchester City’s 4-1 win against Ipswich Town in August and Southampton’s 1-1 draw against the Tractor Boys in September. The referee has awarded five penalty kicks across the top two divisions in his 14 games this season.

After the game against Derby County midweek, Sunderland return to the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday as Le Bris’ men face league strugglers Plymouth Argyle.