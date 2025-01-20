Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland-linked midfielder is now being monitored by Championship rivals Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough are reportedly keen on a move for ex-Leeds United and Rangers man Glen Kamara.

The news comes after Sunderland were linked with the midfielder earlier on in the window. Since then, however, Régis Le Bris’ side have added AS Roma ace Enzo Le Fèe to their ranks on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy if the Black Cats win promotion to the Premier League.

The 24-year-old’s move to Wearside all but signalled the end of Sunderland’s interest in Kamara, with the Black Cats now well-stocked in midfield areas. The Frenchman made his debut for the club on the left wing against Burnley but is widely expected to compete with Chris Rigg, Dan Neil and Jobe Bellingham in the middle going forward.

Now, a report from Teesside Live has stated that Middlesbrough are “monitoring” Kamara's situation and would have an “interest in signing the midfielder this month if the finances of the deal were viable.” French publication L'Equipe have also stated that Premier League sides Ipswich Town and Southampton have interest, as do Trabzonspor in Turkey. Teesside Live’s report reads: “A Boro source has indicated to Teesside Live that Kamara would be a player of interest, though the finances of a deal could make it difficult.

The 29-year-old is available during the window after a poor spell at Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais. Kamara joined them in the summer from Leeds United in a €10million (£8.5million) deal and is reportedly earning a a good wage in France, which could make a deal hard to conclude for a Championship club.