Michael Carrick has been handed a blow ahead of the games against Preston and Sunderland

Middlesbrough have suffered a major transfer blow ahead of the Championship run-in.

That’s after George Edmundson was recalled by Premier League strugglers Ipswich Town this week. The defender’s loan spell was swiftly ended by the Tractor Boys ahead of Boro’s clash with West Brom, which Michael Carrick’s side managed to win at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship.

The 27-year-old made 21 appearances for Middlesbrough after joining the club on loan at the end of August but is out of contract at Ipswich at the end of the season. A statement from Middlesbrough read: “Everyone at MFC would like to thank George for all his hard work during his time with us and wishes him all the very best for the future.”

Middlesbrough’s win over Tony Mowbray’s Baggies propelled Carrick’s side into the play-off spots in the Championship, with Teessiders having taken 44 points from 28 games. Sunderland, however, are currently third in the table after their 1-0 win over Derby County on Tuesday night, moving Règis Le Bris’ side 10 points clear of their North East rivals.

Sunderland face Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship on Monday, February 3rd, in a clash which could have serious ramifications for both clubs at the top of the table. Boro also continue to be linked with a deal for former Leeds United and Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara with the window still open.

Middlesbrough play Preston North End away from home this weekend, while Sunderland welcome Plymouth Argyle to the Stadium of Light.