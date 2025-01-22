Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland face Plymouth Argyle in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Plymouth Argyle manager Miron Muslic has confirmed that ex-Sunderland defender Brendan Galloway will be ruled out “until the end of the season” ahead of the two sides meeting at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats will be hoping to atone for the 3-2 defeat they suffered at the hands of their visitors back in September, but if Muslic’s men are to record a positive result on Wearside, they will have to do so without Galloway. The 28-year-old, who spent the 2017/18 campaign on loan at Sunderland, was injured in the closing stages of a recent 1-1 draw against Oxford United, and a subsequent scan over the weekend has revealed the severity of the problem.

Speaking in a press conference, Muslic said: "It's terrible news about Brendan, no doubt. He will need surgery so he will be out until the end of the season. I think he was actually in a very good way, he played defensive very strong, and that's another player we are going to miss, not only his quality but his personality and mentality.”

When asked what injury Galloway had suffered, Muslic said: "I don't know what I can confirm but he will need a surgery so he will be out for the rest of the season. All the feedback I get from Nance [first team coach Kevin Nancekivell] and from Joe [Edwards] is he's just a good guy, and the right personality and the right character. He's exactly the kind of player and human being we need in this moment to face this challenge and he will be out."

Muslic also went on to discuss Plymouth’s recruitment plans for the remainder of the January transfer window, with the Pilgrims having already signed Michael Baidoo and Tymoteusz Puchacz so far this month, while Lewis Gibson, Andre Gray, Adam Forshaw, and Marko Marosi have all left the club. The Austrian coach added: "We are working and sometimes things take a little bit of time and we have to be patient, and we are.”

Asked whether Argyle’s position at the bottom of the table was putting off potential recruits, Muslic added: "Yeah, maybe, because they want to sign first of all in the Championship and also stay. The situation [league position] is urgent, and the situation will stay urgent over the next couple of weeks and months. If the player decides for Argyle then we know he's ready to pick up his fight, pick up this challenge and he's ready to give it his all so we can stay up, so I see this as an advantage."

For his part, Galloway has endured a succession of fitness issues since signing for Argyle in the summer of 2021, and has already missed a prolonged period of the current campaign due to ankle ligament damage he sustained while representing Zimbabwe on international duty back in October.