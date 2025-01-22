Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tony Mowbray’s West Brom are now being linked with a deal for the reported Sunderland target

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Mowbray’s new club West Brom have been linked with a deal for reported Sunderland target Harvey Vale.

The versatile talent, who can play in an advanced midfield role or at full-back, has been on the books at Stamford Bridge since he was 12 years old but looks to be headed towards the exit door in West London as his contract runs down and first-team opportunities remain hard to come by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As things stand, Vale’s current deal is expected to expire at the end of the season, and he has spent the vast majority of the campaign in Chelsea’s under-21 set-up, with the exception of 68 minutes of action in the Europa Conference League late last year.

The Black Cats had been heavily linked with a deal for Vale earlier in the window, though that speculation appeared to have understandably died down after the signing of AS Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee. Now a report from Sky Sports has claimed that Oxford United, QPR, and West Brom have all enquired about signing Vale.

Former Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray is now the man in charge at The Hawthorns after returning to the dugout against Middlesbrough at the Riverside on Tuesday evening. Sky also say that there is interest from clubs in Germany and Belgium, with Hannover and Leuven linked. Heerenveen have also been linked alongside Sunderland previously.

The Daily Mail recently stated that Vale was nearing his exit from Chelsea and that the London club would be willing to waive a transfer fee for the 21-year-old to facilitate his exit, and would instead look to insert a sell-on clause into any agreement for his departure.