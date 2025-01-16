Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Harvey Vale in recent weeks.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland target Harvey Vale is “nearing a permanent exit” from Chelsea, according to reports.

The versatile talent, who can play in an advanced midfield role or at full-back, has been on the books at Stamford Bridge since he was 12 years old, but looks to be headed towards the exit door in West London as his contract runs down and first team opportunities remain hard to come by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As things stand, Vale’s current deal is expected to expire at the end of the season, and he has spent the vast majority of the campaign in Chelsea’s U21 set-up, with the exception of 68 minutes of action in the Europa Conference League late last year.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

It is within this context that Sunderland have emerged as potential suitors in recent weeks, with the Black Cats understood to be battling with continental outfits RSC Anderlecht and SC Heerenveen for his signature. For his part, Vale is said to have rejected a move to Saudi side Al-Ettifaq last summer.

And as speculation mounts over his future with Chelsea, Daily Mail journalist Kieran Gill has weighed in with an update on his situation. Writing on X, the reporter stated that Vale is “nearing [a] permanent exit” from his boyhood club, and that he “has offers from [the] Championship, plus clubs in Belgium/Holland”. Gill goes on to suggest that Chelsea would be willing to waive a transfer fee for the 21-year-old in an effort to facilitate his exit this month, and would instead look to insert a sell-on clause into any agreement for his departure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aside from his seven senior appearances for Chelsea, Vale has previously spent time on loan with Hull City and Bristol Rovers, and according to transfer insider Graeme Bailey, speaking earlier this month, he is indeed attracting attention from several EFL clubs once again.

He said: “I know Chelsea are working on finding him his next club - they want to make sure the next one is right. He had a terrible time at Hull but had a great time at Bristol Rovers. They are talking with Vale and weighing up the options, I know Sunderland are one of the clubs - but I am told up to four other Championship clubs are keen.”