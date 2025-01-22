Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nazariy Rusyn continues to be linked with a move away from Sunderland this month.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland forward Nazariy Rusyn has “rejected” a loan move to Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen, according to reports.

The Ukrainian has largely found himself on the periphery of Regis Le Bris’ plans at the Stadium of Light this season, and has been limited to just 66 minutes of Championship football spread across eight cameo appearances so far. It is within this context that speculation surrounding his future on Wearside has begun to mount in recent weeks, with Le Bris himself even hinting that an exit could be on the cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in a press conference, the Sunderland head coach said: “It is possible something could happen there. We are having many conversations at the minute about his journey and the options we could find for him. As I have said before, it is very important to combine the two ideas – the purpose of the club and the team, and the purpose of the player.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“Sometimes, some of the players need minutes, and I think, for him, it could be a good opportunity to do something different. I don’t know at the minute whether it will be a loan or a permanent, because it is too early to say.” In a previous update on Rusyn’s future, Le Bris said: “It depends on the player... He works hard every day so is still connected.”

And now, a report from Zorya Londonsk suggests that Rusyn has already passed up on one opportunity to leave the Black Cats this month. According to the outlet, Aberdeen were “eager and quite close” to signing the 26-year-old on loan, but a deal ultimately fell through after the player himself rejected the move. It is also stated that the attacker is “currently considering other options”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeen are not the first club to be credited with an interest in Rusyn this January. Earlier in the month, it was reported that Ukrainian side FC LNZ Cherkasy were in “talks” over a prospective transfer.

Cherkasy’s new manager, Roman Hryhorchuk, has previously worked with Rusyn during a shared stint at Chornomorets in 2022. At the time, it was reported that negotiations were revolving around the prospect of a loan agreement. It was suggested that there were no concrete indications as to whether any such deal would have included a buyout option or not. Back in December, it was also reported that both LNZ Cherkasy and Ukrainian rivals FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv were keen on offering the player an escape route from his ongoing Wearside limbo.

Rusyn signed for Sunderland from Zorya Lugansk on a four-year contract in 2023. Since putting pen to paper, however, he has failed to establish himself as a first team regular, and has recorded just two goals and an assist across 32 outings in all competitions. His only start of the current campaign came in August’s Carabao Cup defeat at the hands of Preston North End.