Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Sunderland loanee has caused a stir on social media after he appeared to be caught stamping on an opponent...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video footage has emerged of Sunderland loanee Jay Matete appearing to stamp on an opponent during an EFL game this week.

In 2022, Matete joined Sunderland on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee while the club were in League One but the midfielder has struggled for regular game time at the Stadium of Light and has been sent out on loan several times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two seasons ago, the midfielder was loaned to Plymouth Argyle until the end of the 2022-23 campaign and contributed to the team that won the League One title before enduring an injury-hit stint at Oxford United during 2023-24. Last summer, Matete joined Bolton Wanderers on loan. Matete has played 30 times in all competitions for Bolton, who play in League One. Matete, however, has caused a stir on social media as footage emerged of the player appearing to stamp on a Charlton Athletic player during Wanderers’ third-tier clash against Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night.

The Addicks won the game 2-1 at the Toughsheet Community Stadium to move within one point and one place of Bolton Wanderers in League One, with the two teams occupying 9th and 10th spot. Matete came on in the second half and picked up a yellow card during the game.

However, cameras appeared to show Matete deliberately standing on an opponent near the corner flag as Charlton looked to close the game out. One social media user commented that Matete was setting a “truly horrific example to young players watching the game,” and another predicted a retrospective ban coming his way from the FA.

After the game, Nathan Jones insisted that Wanderers were fortunate to keep 11 players on the field during their defeat against Charlton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They should have gone down to nine men,” said the Charlton boss. “Two players should have got sent off tonight. “The midfield boy (Thomason) has got booked and should have got booked again. If he hadn’t been booked for the first one, he would have got booked for the second.

“Right at the end, it is a stamp [by Matete]. It should have been far easier for us. When you say ‘earn your own luck’, I am not sure we got any luck tonight apart from the deflection. But it could have been a different game anyway.”