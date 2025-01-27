Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland target Louie Barry looks set to sign for Hull City.

Sunderland look set to miss out on a deal to sign Aston Villa attacker Louie Barry, with the player undergoing a medical at Championship rivals Hull City, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has been at the centre of widespread transfer speculation in recent weeks having been recalled to Villa Park from a hugely productive loan spell with Stockport County, during which he scored 15 goals in 23 League One outings over course of the first half of the campaign.

Regis Le Bris’ side were one of several linked with a prospective loan swoop for the player, with the likes of Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, and Derby County also understood to be keen on acquiring him. From further afield, Celtic were said to have had a big money permanent offer for Barry knocked back by Villa earlier this month, while French outfit RC Lens were also understood to be monitoring his situation.

It would appear, however, that the forward - who is capable of playing out wide or through the middle - is set to move to the MKM Stadium. According to journalist James Hoggarth, writing on X: “Barry is to undergo a medical at Hull City ahead of a loan move”.

The update comes just days after Villa manager Unai Emery hinted heavily that the Champions League club were planning on sending the starlet back out for another loan stint this month. Speaking last week, the Spaniard said: “We have one plan with him and that is to extend his contract and continue his process as a player. How we are working with him now and last year [a loan agreement] is the right way for him."

Having started his youth career at West Brom, Barry signed for La Liga giants Barcelona in 2019. Less than a year later, however, he returned to England to sign for Villa, and has since been sent out on a series of loans to EFL sides. Alongside Stockport, Ipswich Town, and Swindon Town, Barry has also enjoyed stints with MK Dons and Salford City.

Reflecting on his career thus far in an interview back in November, Barry himself said: “I think people forget that I’m only 21 because my name has maybe been around for a while. Not a lot of 21-year-olds have played as much league football as me and experience comes with being on the pitch. But what has really made me mature is that I have had the lows and never want to go back there or feel that again.

“Even if you score every game, you never want to have a bad training session because you don’t want to ever experience things you have before. If I was to speak to a young player now, I’d say ‘Go out on loan – no matter how well or badly it goes, it will be better than Under-21 football’. The experience is so invaluable.”