Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Evan Ferguson in recent weeks.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mooted Sunderland target Evan Ferguson is “expected” to leave Brighton and Hove Albion on loan before the end of the January transfer window, according to reports.

The 20-year-old striker is widely regarded as one of the most promising young attacking prospects in the Premier League, but has struggled for consistent game time this season, and has been limited to just 220 minutes of top flight football thus far. As far back as December, reports have suggested that Ferguson could be a candidate for a temporary departure from the Amex Stadium, and to that end, Sunderland have been name-checked as admirers. Elsewhere, the likes of Leeds United and Celtic have also been mentioned as prospective suitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

And now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has weighed in on the matter, claiming that Ferguson is likely to leave Brighton at some point during the coming week. Writing on X, he said: “Evan Ferguson, expected to leave Brighton on loan in the next days with genuine interest from several clubs. Premier League, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga clubs have made contact with decision to follow soon.”

Senior figures at Brighton have previously sought to play down the possibility of Ferguson leaving the club this month. In a press conference around the turn of the year, Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler said: "I don't know from where this information [rumours of Ferguson’s exit] comes because I said to Evan that I am happy he is here with the team. I am happy how he is training, what shape he is in physically, mentally. Of course, he is a young player and needs game time.”

The German also said it was normal for players to be disappointed if they are not selected to start, but that it was important Ferguson maintained a good attitude. He added: "Accept your role and make sure you bring yourself in the mood and the shape that, when you get the chance, you are ready. It is exactly that which I demand from Evan and also what I said to him. I never said anything to him about a loan or anything like this."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an interview with talkSPORT, Seagulls chief Paul Barber added: "Evan's a really important part of the squad. Sometimes mischievous rumours emerge from various strange places and one or two journalists will buy into those ideas, put out there by one or two other clubs perhaps in some cases. "But Evan's very happy, we're very happy with Evan, we expect him to be an important of the squad throughout the season. Unfortunately, sometimes in this business we know that the rumour mill and the noise on the outside is stuff you have to ignore."

Amid widespread transfer speculation last year, Ferguson was reportedly valued at an eye-watering £100 million, with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United said to be keen on prising him away from the south coast.