Thomas Tuchel places Sunderland star Jobe on England radar ahead of potential call-up - reports

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 26th Jan 2025, 17:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Sunderland man has been linked with an international call-up under Thomas Tuchel

England boss Thomas Tuchel is reportedly considering an international call-up for Sunderland starlet Jobe Bellingham.

During the game between Burnley and Sunderland at Turf Moor in the Championship on Friday night, it was revealed that members of England manager Thomas Tuchel’s coaching staff were in attendance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They were likely to be impressed by Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford after the England youth star saved not one but two spot kicks from Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor in the second half as the teams drew 0-0 in a dramatic encounter. Now, fresh reports have emerged from Alan Nixon suggesting that Jobe is “on the radar of Tuchel ahead of a potential call-up.

Nixon’s article also adds that Tuchel is open to selecting players even if they are in the Championship and that England coach Anthony Barry has been scouting both Jobe and Trafford. Jobe also continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League during the transfer window.

Related topics:Thomas TuchelSunderlandEngland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice