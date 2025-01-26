Thomas Tuchel places Sunderland star Jobe on England radar ahead of potential call-up - reports
England boss Thomas Tuchel is reportedly considering an international call-up for Sunderland starlet Jobe Bellingham.
During the game between Burnley and Sunderland at Turf Moor in the Championship on Friday night, it was revealed that members of England manager Thomas Tuchel’s coaching staff were in attendance.
They were likely to be impressed by Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford after the England youth star saved not one but two spot kicks from Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor in the second half as the teams drew 0-0 in a dramatic encounter. Now, fresh reports have emerged from Alan Nixon suggesting that Jobe is “on the radar of Tuchel ahead of a potential call-up.
Nixon’s article also adds that Tuchel is open to selecting players even if they are in the Championship and that England coach Anthony Barry has been scouting both Jobe and Trafford. Jobe also continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League during the transfer window.
