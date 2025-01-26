Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

David Moyes issued this transfer verdict after Everton were linked with a £12million move for Dan Neil

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Moyes has admitted Everton could fish in Championship waters for recruits during the January transfer window.

The Premier League strugglers have been linked with a £12million move for Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil, with the Scot reportedly keen on a deal after keeping tabs on the 23-year-old since seeing him in the academy while he was Black Cats boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the final throes of the transfer window, Moyes was asked about potential recruits and confirmed the club would be looking at Championship talent to boost their squad, though the Toffees boss stopped short of mentioning Neil by name.

The Blues manager said: “I always believe your own academy or the Championship, in the main, hopefully come from there. I know we're in a world where we can pick players from any continent to play in the Premier League. A long time ago, it wasn't as easy and maybe people didn't look as far. We continue to look closer to home, which is the Championship. Last year, the Championship produced some incredible players like [Morgan] Rogers, [Adam] Wharton, [Jaden] Philogene possibly.

“The Championship is always a place we should be looking to see. With the position we're in, we could do with a couple of seasoned players but if not, we need got get players in to help with the numbers etc. Most of the targets have already been in. I've come in and been able to throw my tuppence worth, see some things and look. But the people here are the ones who have been working on it for the last three or four months.

“In the past, we have always signed players who have either been great characters, had longevity at the club. I hope the people we've brought in had a bit of a DNA connection. I’m keen to involve all that back to what we're bringing in but we're in such a small period to get that right, it makes it quite difficult and you don't get time to see it but I hope we're able to bring a couple more players in and we need it.”