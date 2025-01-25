Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon

Salis Abdul Samed makes his full debut for Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

The midfielder is one of two changes made to the starting XI by Régis Le Bris, who also brings Patrick Roberts back into the starting XI. Roberts was rested in midweek as Sunderland have often done in three-game weeks this season, eager to avoid a repeat of the hamstring issues he has suffered in recent weeks.

Roberts replaces Chris Rigg, who is rested and drops to the bench. Samed comes into the side in place Eliezer Mayenda, who is on the bench. There is also confirmation of an injury boost for the Black Cats, with Ian Poveda back on the bench after making a goalscoring return for the U21s in midweek.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Mepham, O'Nien, Cirkin; Samed, Neil, Jobe, Roberts, Le Fée; Isidor

Subs: Moore, Hjelde, Jones, Rigg, Aleksic, Mayenda, Aouchiche, Poveda, Ballard