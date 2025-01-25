Sunderland v Plymouth Argyle: Team news and score updates as Black Cats concede late
Sunderland face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon knowing that a win will take them within one point of the top two ahead of Burnley and Leeds United clashing at Turf Moor on Monday night.
It’s a huge afternoon in the promotion race and you can follow it all below, starting with the confirmed team news around an hour before kick off.
Phil's verdict
That's a really bad result and let's be fair, Plymouth deserved it for their second-half performance. Sunderland were well off it and got worse when they went 4-4-2. That really feels like one that will cost them. Just never got to their best level.
FULL TIME
Really poor result - and Plymouth deserved it
Mayenda nods straight to the goalkeeper when he needed to try and find a team mate, and that might be that.
Sunderland work a decent opening but Mayenda slices his effort on his weaker foot. Time running out.
Great finish, but such poor defending.
SIX minutes added on for Sunderland to try and rescue something.
GOAL PLYMOUTH
Sunderland don’t clear their lines, and Ogbeta fires an effort into the roof of the net.
Plymouth work a corner well and whip a tremendous ball into the heart of the box.
No one is anywhere near it and it bounces wide of the far post. Not convincing defending.
Another Sunderland sub - Hjelde on for Isidor. Le Bris wants to lock this down. Five minutes plus added time to play.
Plymouth work a little bit of space but then blaze a pass out for a goal kick.
The tempo has dropped a touch here, much to Sunderland’s relief.
Excellent work from Mayenda to break and win a foul. Gybai straight into the book for a yellow card.
Subs - lots of them!
Ballard and Rigg on for Sunderland - replacing Cirkin and Roberts.
Plymouth make a quadruple sub meanwhile. Gybai, Al Hajj, Ogbeta and Tijani on for Pleguezuelo, Houhgton, Bunda and Wright.
Roberts flicks in the free kick which Plymouth almost clear. Hume takes a touch, and smashes in the half volley past Hazard who doesn’t even bother moving.
Sunderland have the lead!
WHAT A FINISH
GOALLLLLLLLLLLL
TRAI HUME
Sorinola hacks down Cirkin and is booked.
Isidor then booked for dissent.
WHAT A SAVE
Plymouth catch Sunderland out with a long ball over the top, and Patterson does brilliantly to turn Callum Wright’s effort onto the post.
Plymouth are really in this game.
Plymouth sub
Baidoo on for goalscorer Hardie.
Another wicked cross from Hume that is cleared before Isidor can finish.
