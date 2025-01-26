Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from Sunderland and Middlesbrough ahead of the final week of the January transfer window.

The next seven days will provide plenty of intrigue for Sunderland and Middlesbrough supporters as the North East neighbours prepare for the final week of the January transfer window.

As if dealing with the possible incomings and outgoings during the final week of the winter trading period was not enough, the two sides will also prepare to meet for the second time this season when the promotion contenders face off at the Riverside Stadium next Monday night. The outcome of their progress in the transfer market and their attempts to claim success on the pitch next week could define both clubs chances of securing promotion into the Premier League this season.

Although Sunderland have been linked with several players in recent days, the latest update provided by The Sun’s Alan Nixon surrounds the future of current Black Cats star Jobe Bellingham. The England Under-21 international is said to have captured the attention of new Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel - but it is his future at club level that is making the headlines. Borussia Dortmund are said to be keen admirers of Bellingham’s as they look to secure a deal that would see the Black Cats midfielder follow in the footsteps of his older brother Jude by making a move to join the German giants. However, Dortmund are not the only Bundesliga club looking to tempt Sunderland into the sale of one of their prize assets.

Nixon has reported Bellingham is ‘firmly on the radar’ of reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen and are ‘ready to battle’ their league rivals for his signature. The report also states a number of clubs are considering a move for the midfielder this month - but are ‘more likely’ to wait until the summer transfer window.

Boro loan star eyes permanent move

Although Sunderland have only made one new addition to their squad after landing Roma star Enzo Le Fee, Middlesbrough have been more active after making three signings over the course of January.

Michael Carrick’s side won the race to sign Plymouth Argyle forward Morgan Whittaker before Ipswich Town defender George Edmundson was secured on a permanent deal after spending time on loan at the Riverside Stadium. Hull City star Ryan Giles has also joined Boro on loan for the second time in his career and he has already suggested he would like a more long-lasting move to Teesside.

When asked if he would like to make his loan switch into a permanent move, he told BBC Radio Tees: “Of course I would. Like I said previously, sometimes things are out of my control. I've just got to focus on the here and now, we have 18–17 games to play and I will look to give my all in those games, and what will be, will be. But, obviously, of course, I would love to."