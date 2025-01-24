Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Middlesbrough look set to complete the signing of Morgan Whittaker, and are also being credited with an interest in Bali Mumba.

Middlesbrough are closing in on the signing of Plymouth Argyle winger Morgan Whittaker, and have also taken an interest in former Sunderland talent Bali Mumba, according to reports.

Whittaker has been at the centre of widespread transfer speculation this month, with Boro battling Championship promotion contenders Burnley for his signature in recent days. Michael Carrick’s side look to have won the race for the 24-year-old, however, with BBC Radio Tees reporting that he is undergoing a medical at the Riverside ahead of a “multi-million pound” switch from Devon.

The update comes after Whittaker was absent from Plymouth’s squad for their 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Burnley on Wednesday evening. Speaking after the final whistle, head coach Miron Muslic suggested that the player had not been omitted from his plans, but rather, had not turned up for the contest.

He said: "Morgan didn't show up. We had a game today and he was in the selection and he wasn't there. It shows the mentality, or even the lack of mentality. I think you always have your responsibilities and you are under contract. You have to be professional, you have obligations, not only towards Argyle as an organisation, you have an obligation towards your team-mates and you don't let your team-mates down, never."

Plymouth face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, and are currently rooted to the foot of the Championship table. For their part, Boro face the Black Cats on home soil on Monday February 3rd.

Whittaker may not be the only Argyle player on Middlesbrough’s radar, however. According to a report from transfer insider Graeme Bailey - who values Boro’s successful bid for Whittaker at £6 million - the club are also “showing an interest” in the attacker’s Home Park teammate Mumba. The 23-year-old predominantly operates as a full-back, and has been linked with Leeds United of late as well.

Mumba is a product of Sunderland’s youth academy, breaking into the first team at the Stadium of Light as a teenager. He would make 10 senior appearances on Wearside before being sold to Norwich City in 2020. From there, he spent loan stints with Peterborough United and Argyle, eventually making his move permanent last summer.

Speaking in a press conference before Sunderland last faced Plymouth in September, he said: “It's always great playing them, it always brings back memories. It's another big game for me, individually, but as a team.

“It'll be, obviously, an emotional game for me as well. There's emotions there, but it's a game that I'm really looking forward to. I'm always looking forward to these. Every time the fixtures come out, I always look out for Sunderland when we're playing them here and, obviously, at their stadium. But, like I said, the most important thing for me Saturday is about the team and the three points. If we can get that, then that makes my day really good.”