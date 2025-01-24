Régis Le Bris's Sunderland starting XI and substitutes to face Plymouth Argyle predicted - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 24th Jan 2025, 11:00 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 13:00 BST

Sunderland are looking to build on their strong recent form when they face Plymouth Argyle

Sunderland are hoping to further bolster their promotion credentials when they welcome Plymouth Argyle to the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

Régis Le Bris has a number of selection dilemmas to weigh up ahead of the game. Here’s how we think he might go, both from the start and with his substitutes...

Sunderland's first-choice goalkeeper and no doubt he'll be in the side for this game and the play-offs beyond.

1. GK - Anthony Patterson

Sunderland's first-choice goalkeeper and no doubt he'll be in the side for this game and the play-offs beyond. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Hume is available again after suspension and a well-earned rest. Has done well at left back even though it's not his natural position and Le Bris has an interesting decision to make as Dennis Cirkin works his way back to fitness.

2. LB - Trai Hume

Hume is available again after suspension and a well-earned rest. Has done well at left back even though it's not his natural position and Le Bris has an interesting decision to make as Dennis Cirkin works his way back to fitness. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Continues to be a crucial part of the XI and has been in good form since the international break. Dan Ballard is back in training but will be short of match fitness and would be a big gamble to break up a settled defensive partnership at this stage.

3. CB - Chris Mepham

Continues to be a crucial part of the XI and has been in good form since the international break. Dan Ballard is back in training but will be short of match fitness and would be a big gamble to break up a settled defensive partnership at this stage. | Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Like Mepham, in good form and will continue as other defenders work their way towards fitness. Hard to see this partnership being broken up for the play-off semi finals now.

4. CB - Luke O'Nien

Like Mepham, in good form and will continue as other defenders work their way towards fitness. Hard to see this partnership being broken up for the play-off semi finals now. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PlymouthRegis Le Bris
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice