Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Uncertainty continues to surround Plymouth Argyle’s key player ahead of Saturday’s trip to Sunderland

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s next opponents saw their problems deepen on Wednesday night when they fell to a 5-0 defeat at home to Burnley.

Uncertainty also continues to surround their key player Morgan Whittaker, who is the subject of transfer interest from Burnley and also Middlesbrough. Whittaker was not involved in Wednesday night’s heavy defeat, despite initially being selected for the game by new head coach Miron Muslic. Muslic said that Whittaker ‘was not there’ for the game, though he was at the ground watching on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not clear at this stage whether Whittaker will be involved when Plymouth travel to the Stadium of Light this Saturday, as no club have met their valuation at this stage.

"We need players who really want to play for Argyle so we can always count on them, and we need players who are ready to give everything,” Muslic said.

“I know he's a target and linked with transfers I think from summer on, let's see. He was in the selection (against Burnley) and he was not there. We need to change this mentality, we need to change the locker room, we need to get characters inside with the desire to face this challenge and to give it all. That's our only way and that's our only chance.

“Morgan is an Argyle player under contract here as long as nobody are paying the money we as an organisation demand, and paying his value. He's an Argyle player and he has responsibilities and obligations towards Argyle. Like I said, that's one of the reasons Argyle is struggling for the last months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Morgan didn't show up. We had a game today and he was in the selection and he was not there, and that's everything I have to say on Morgan."

Muslic hinted that he hoped the club would reinforce their squad before Saturday’s game, with Plymouth Live reporting that the club are in talks over the additions of Sparta Rotterdam defender Mike Eerdhuijzen and Notts County striker Alassana Jatta.

“The clock is ticking on this and we are trying,” he said.

“It's a work in progress and hopefully tomorrow we will have some positive news on transfers."