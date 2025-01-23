Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Enzo Le Fée has quickly settled into the starting XI at Sunderland

Régis Le Bris has been encouraged by Enzo Le Fée's start at Sunderland but says there is still a lot more to come from the 24-year-old in the coming weeks.

Le Fée made his second appearance for the club in the 1-0 win over Derby County at Pride Park on Tuesday night, and was again unlucky not to register his first assist in a Sunderland shirt. Dennis Cirkin fired a good low cross from Le Fée just over the bar in the first half, before Wilson Isidor's second-half strike that the Frenchman had teed up was controversially ruled out for offside.

Le Bris is pleased that Le Fée is settling quickly into the team but believes fans still aren't seeing the best of the 24-year-old, who could also move into a more central position once Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson return from injury next month.

“Enzo has a very good level and a very good mindset," Le Bris said.

"But I think the Enzo we have right now is probably at 70 per cent of what he is capable of because he didn’t play a lot before coming here. Now, it is just a question of him getting minutes because that is what he needs. Then, I think we will have a better Enzo in two or three weeks’ time. I am sure there is more to come from him, but it is good to see him at the levels he has been at in his first two games. I am sure he will improve his levels even further in the next few weeks, and that will be good for all of us."

Le Bris also praised goalkeeper Anthony Patterson for his important role in Sunderland's midweek win. After a quiet first half, Patterson was called into action to make three vital saves to preserve Sunderland's lead as Derby County took control in the early stages of the second period.

It followed his crucial intervention at Turf Moor, when Patterson made an excellent early save to deny Jaidon Anthony in the early stages of the game before Sunderland eventually took control of the contest.

“It is very important for the team to have two or three players who can make the difference in any game," Le Bris said.

"Obviously, the goalkeepers and the strikers are always very important because they can decide the outcome of a game. Their positions are really involved in deciding the final score. We are very happy to have Patto – I thought he was very impressive here again."

Sunderland are back in action when they host Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon at the Stadium of Light.