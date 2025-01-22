Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Louie Barry has been linked with Sunderland on several occasions this January.

Celtic are “unlikely” to reach Aston Villa’s asking price for reported Sunderland target Louie Barry this month, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has been a frequent subject of transfer speculation this month after being recalled by Villa from a hugely productive loan stint with Stockport County, during which he registered 15 goals and three assists across 23 League One outings over the course of the first half of the campaign.

Since returning to his parent club, he has been linked with a whole host of suitors, including Sunderland, Leeds United, Derby County, and a number of other Championship sides who are said to be keen on taking the winger to the second tier on loan. Recent reports have suggested that Barry could also be attracting attention from the likes of Scottish giants Celtic and French outfit RC Lens, who have both been credited with permanent bids for the attacker of late.

Indeed, the Daily Mail have suggested that the Hoops in particular have tabled an offer of around £5 million, plus add-ons that would eventually bring their total financial package to around £10 million, for the player. It is also claimed that their proposal would have included a buy-back clause, affording Villa the option of making a move of their own for Barry in the future.

The Champions League outfit have knocked back Celtic’s approach, however, and according to an update from Football Insider, are unwilling to sell Barry this month unless they receive an offer which is “too good to turn down”. The online outlet go on to state that the Hoops would struggle to match Villa’s actual asking price, and are unlikely to exceed their £10 million offer for the wide man.

Reports elsewhere have suggested that Villa boss Unai Emery is ready to green light a new contract for Barry, and is now “considering whether to send him out on loan at the end of the window, or stay and help Villa with their push for European qualification”.

Speaking recently about Barry, Emery said: "He trained with us and we are going to make a plan with him, an overall plan. I think he is a very good player who is progressing well. He has been on loan doing fantastic. Now we can have a new plan with him. He improved because he was scoring a lot of goals on loan. With us he only trained today and yesterday. Of course we are going to try and get a good plan for the club with him."

Having started his youth career at West Brom, Barry - who predominantly operates as a left winger, but can play anywhere across a front three - signed for La Liga giants Barcelona in 2019. Less than a year later, however, he returned to England to sign for Villa, and has since been sent out on a series of loans to EFL sides. Alongside Stockport, Ipswich, and Swindon, Barry has also enjoyed stints with MK Dons and Salford City.