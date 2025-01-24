Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have been linked with Montpellier striker Akor Adams

Sunderland were one of several clubs interested in agreeing a deal for Montpellier striker Akor Adams, but the player looks set to sign for Spanish side Sevilla, according to reports.

The 24-year-old forward has registered three goals and three assists across 15 outings for the Ligue 1 outfit so far this season, but looks set to swap the French top flight for a stint in Andalusia. Having started his career in his native Nigeria, Adams moved to Europe in 2018, signing for Norwegian side Sogndal on an initial loan agreement that was made permanent the following year. From there, Adams moved to Lillestrom on a free transfer, before arriving at Montpellier in 2023. In total, he has scored 13 goals in 49 outings during his time in France.

And now, he is reportedly on the cusp of another switch. Writing on X on Thursday, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said: “Sevilla are in advanced talks to sign Nigerian striker Akor Adams from Montpellier! Negotiations underway and at final stages to get it done on permanent deal. Deal close.”

French journalist Tiffany Henne then corroborated Romano’s update, while also shedding more light on the fee attached - as well as Sunderland’s apparent interest in the player. She said: “There are still some details to settle between Montpellier and Sevilla but the transfer amount would be around €8 million [£6.75 million]... It's almost done.” She added: “Other clubs interested in Akor Adams include Sunderland and Union Berlin...”

Sunderland have been linked with a number of strikers so far this January, but as yet their only signing of transfer window remains AS Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fée. The Black Cats had been touted as admirers of both Ben Brereton Diaz and Tom Cannon, who have both moved to Sheffield United.

Croatian talent Matija Frigan has also been mentioned as an option, with recent reports in his home country suggesting that a deal for the forward was in the offing. At the present moment in time, however, it does not appear that an agreement is expected in the immediate future.

Indeed, speaking in a press conference earlier in the week, head coach Regis Le Bris said: “There is nothing [close at the moment]. We’re focused on the next game so there’s nothing to say right now. The market is open with a lot of speculation and rumours.

“There is a lot of work behind the scenes but it is difficult to comment on speculation. At the moment we want to reinforce that [striker] position, it's clear, but we have to find the right profile. It's still a question of connection. We can be interested by one profile but on the other side the player has to be connected with us. It's still a meeting and so far it's not done.”