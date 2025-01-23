Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has issued an update on Aji Alese's injury

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Aji Alese has been ruled out for the rest of the Championship season.

Alese suffered a major injury in the FA Cup Third Round defeat to Stoke City, and underwent surgery to address the issue. Le Bris confirmed that Alese had suffered a broken leg that will mean he is absent until the pre-season programme in the summer.

The 24-year-old also suffered a hand injury in the same incident, but that issue is not as serious. It is a major setback for the defender who had started the campaign in such excellent form, and who had not long returned from another injury issue.

“He will miss the remainder of the season,” Le Bris said.

“We will see him again in pre-season. He has a broken leg. There was also a hand injury but that bone is not broken. Both needed surgery.”

While Alese’s absence means Le Bris loses a very dependable and versatile performer, the head coach says the club are minded not to sign another defender before the end of the January transfer window. While another injury would likely force a rethink, Le Bris is happy with the options he has and reluctant to disturb what he says is a very good balance and spirit amongst his defensive group.

There is also the prospect of Jenson Seelt being back in regular contention for minutes in around a month’s time, with the centre back having made a successful return in a 45-minute cameo for the U21s at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday night.

“Now with Jenson, though he will need some weeks more before he is ready and at his best level,” Le Bris said.

“If we are lucky without any other injuries, we are in a good place with our defenders. We would have seven defenders for four positions and they are players that I like. Some of them are versatile and all of them are really involved in every training session, whether they play or don’t play. The team spirit in this part of the pitch is very good.”