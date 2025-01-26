There was bitter disappointment at the Stadium of Light when relegation threatened Plymouth Argyle grabbed a late equaliser to prevent Sunderland from claiming a crucial three points in their push for promotion.

The Black Cats produced an impressive reaction to falling behind to an unfortunate own-goal from goalkeeper Anthony Patterson just before the hour-mark as Wilson Isidor and Trai Hume found the net to turn the game on its head.

However, the Pilgrims snatched a last-gasp point thanks to a powerful strike from substitute Nathaniel Ogbeta to ensure they have taken four points from their two meetings with Regis Le Bris’ side.

The draw can be viewed as a missed opportunity for the Black Cats after promotion rivals Sheffield United fell to a home defeat against Hull City on Friday night and all eyes are now on Turf Moor when leaders Leeds United face third placed Burnley on Monday.