Sheffield United confirmed the signing of Tom Cannon on Thursday evening.

Tom Cannon has claimed that he is “absolutely delighted” to have signed for Sheffield United following Sunderland’s failed attempt to lure the player to the Stadium of Light this month.

The striker sparked a transfer tussle between the two Championship promotion rivals when he was recalled from a loan spell at Stoke City by parent club Leicester City, with the Foxes intent on cashing in on their asset before the end of the window to ease their own PSR-related concerns. To that end, the Blades were able to agree a more favourable financial package, with the club stating that they have paid a “substantial undisclosed fee” believed to be somewhere in the region of £10 million. For his part, Cannon has put pen to paper on a deal at Bramall Lane that is due to run until 2029.

And having been unveiled as a United player on Thursday evening, the 22-year-old has now explained why he was so eager to wrap up a move to the Steel City. Speaking to the club’s in-house media team, he said: "I am absolutely delighted to finally get it all done. To be a Sheffield United player, it is just amazing to get it over the line and I am just looking forward to stepping out at Bramall Lane and getting going. Everybody knows the size of the club, and the fanbase. I am just delighted to be here and after speaking to the manager, I heard nothing but good words about the place. I am just looking forward to it.

"He [Wilder] just filled me with a lot of confidence which is always nice from a manager. He's just said nothing but good things about the club and the direction he wants to take it moving forward. It was something I really wanted to be a part of."

Addressing Cannon’s arrival, Sheffield United boss Wilder added: "This is a big statement by the owners and shows the ambition of the football club. Bringing in someone of the calibre of Tom at this time will excite the supporters and energise the group.

"He is of a good age to develop but also has the experience of this level, both important factors. I spoke to Tom in the summer, he's aware that I am a big fan of his talents, I'm delighted he is a Blade and part of our longer-term vision. "This significant signing is a collaboration of the work of the recruitment team, our own eye and the data we have, because Tom is right up there with his stats - he is also the style of centre forward we believe will boost the squad. A number of aspects have come together and the result is we have another very good player as we embark on the second half of the season."