Sunderland look to have lost out in the race to sign Tom Cannon.

Tom Cannon is reportedly set to undergo his medical with Sheffield United today, with the Blades seemingly haven beaten Sunderland to the striker’s signature.

The Championship promotion rivals have been battling each other to sign the 22-year-old ever since he was recalled from a loan spell with Stoke City by parent club Leicester City earlier this month. At one point, it was suggested that Sunderland would be willing to pay as much as £13 million to lure the forward to the Stadium of Light, although it was also understood that any such fee would have likely been attached to an initial loan, and conditional on the Black Cats achieving promotion over the coming months.

To that end, Sky Sports reported on Monday that Sheffield United had agreed a £10 million deal with Leicester for Cannon’s services, with the Foxes eager to cash in on their player immediately as they come under pressure from Profit and Sustainability Regulations.

And now, Danny Hall of The Sheffield Star states that the Republic of Ireland will undergo his medical at Bramall Lane today with view to wrapping up a switch that would put the saga to bed once and for all. Writing on X, Hall also suggested that the move would represent a “big statement of intent” from the Blades.

News of Cannon’s impending transfer comes in the wake of Sheffield United beating Sunderland to the signature of another reported attacking target. Earlier in the month, Ben Brereton Diaz emerged a prospective loan option for the Black Cats, but on Monday, it was confirmed that the Chilean international had completed a temporary move to Yorkshire from Premier League strugglers Southampton. It represents the second time that he has signed for United in his career, having ended last season on loan at Bramall Lane.

Explaining his decision to opt for Sheffield United over Sunderland, he said: "I'm absolutely buzzing, it is a club I've been at before and really enjoyed and I obviously know the staff and the players that are still here. For me personally, with a young family back in Southampton I didn't want to go somewhere else unfamiliar, but most importantly I know what the gaffer and his staff are about and I've been delighted to see the team doing so well this season, for me it was a no-brainer to come back.

"The atmosphere last year was tough at times, but I still enjoyed my football and loved every minute of my time at the club, the fans were brilliant, it is a real family club and there is a connection now which is important. No other club was an option for me. Coming back to Sheffield United this time I know I will enjoy it more than the first time, the lads have done unbelievably well and I'm just here to hopefully help the team achieve the goal of promotion."