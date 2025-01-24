Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of Sunderland’s best young players have been linked with an exit in the January transfer window

Régis Le Bris remains confident that Sunderland will not lose any of their key players in the January transfer window.

There is interest in a number of the players who have been so impressive during the current campaign, including young midfield duo Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg. Team captain Dan Neil is the latest to be linked with a potential move away, with Everton and West Ham said to be interested in a deal this month

.Le Bris said there was no doubt that clubs would be eyeing a move for Sunderland's players but he is convinced that they want to stay and achieve something special on Wearside this season. Coupled with Sunderland's strong financial position and recognition at board level that promotion is a realistic possibility if they can keep the team together this month, Le Bris is hopeful that there will as a result be no high-profile departures before the window shuts in early February.

“It’s always the case," Le Bris said. "We have good players, and because we have good players, we can have a lot of interest about them. The long-term is one timeline, but when it comes to the short-term, the most important thing is the connection to the team. I think these players, in their mind right now, have the story that we are living. They are so connected that, for me, they want to stay here. Now, on the opposite side, they have to find a solution about their contracts and their futures, that is normal. But, for me, to story we are living now is the best element for the next few weeks and also after the transfer window.

“If you look at the owner, the sporting director and the recruitment structure, then I think we are really connected about the opportunity we have this season," he added.

"We all know the opportunity is there, and we want to do everything we can to try to make it happen. Then, on the other side, even if a massive offer was to arrive, the player has to sign and say, ‘Yes, I want to leave’. Hopefully, all of those things will mean that the decision in the end is really clear. It is normal to have these conversations about our players, but at the same time, what I can feel in the dressing room and here in the building every day, it shows that we are all so connected with the story we are living right now. This is not that common, and we all know that. In professional life, moments like these are very rare, so we have to enjoy them. Even if money is here, or promises are there – what we are living right now is really important."

Neil is yet to agree a new contract as he enters the last 18 months of his current deal, but Le Bris is clear on the importance of the 23-year-old to his side and their promotion prospects.

“I don’t know what is happening with his [Neil] contract at the minute," Le Bris said. "I know that the club, with Kristjaan [Speakman] especially, has many conversations with his agent. That is probably in progress, although I don’t know exactly. He is a very important player for us. On the pitch, it is sometimes not easy to assess the way in which he helps the team to solve the problems we face. He is tactically very smart and can understand what happens on the pitch very quickly. He can solve things, and share with his team-mates what is important to do. If it doesn’t work, then he will change later and he has a very good connection with the staff. He is the captain. Sometimes, you can have the armband but not necessarily lead on the pitch. With him, he is very impressive."

Asked about his contract situation in December, Neil told The Echo that he was fully focused on trying to win promotion this season."In terms of the contract stuff, my only goal is to get us promoted this season," Neil said.

"That's everyone's goal this season and we just need to keep plugging away. All that [contract talk etc] is background noise, I'm here and all I'm interested in is those automatic places and getting us promoted back to the Premier League."